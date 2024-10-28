NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and $170.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00006156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,455,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,813,364 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,364,739 with 1,216,813,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.17857886 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $145,867,878.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

