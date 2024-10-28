Analyzing JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -12.35% -4.63% -3.27% Commvault Systems 20.19% 32.16% 8.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JFrog and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 3 14 1 2.89 Commvault Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

JFrog presently has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

This table compares JFrog and Commvault Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $349.89 million 8.53 -$61.26 million ($0.45) -65.07 Commvault Systems $865.77 million 6.79 $168.91 million $3.76 35.70

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JFrog has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats JFrog on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

