Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 540.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $3,394,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

