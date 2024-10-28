Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 2,012,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,735,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,600 shares of company stock worth $535,391 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

