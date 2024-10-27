Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 63,496 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Read More

Dividend History for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.