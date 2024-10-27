Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 63,496 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
