Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 63,496 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

