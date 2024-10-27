Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Increases By 232.1%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 232.1% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

HSHZY remained flat at $8.83 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

