FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

FXCNY stock remained flat at $2.28 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

