FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
FXCNY stock remained flat at $2.28 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.
About FIH Mobile
