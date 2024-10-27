Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $155,108.24 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,957.48 or 1.00016051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation.

