Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $26,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 161.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $1,647,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Entegris by 128.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 272.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.