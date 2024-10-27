Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $15.48 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.