On October 24, 2024, Omniq Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) released a press statement outlining recent developments. The press release, a copy of which has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 in a Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, contains crucial information for investors and the public.

Get alerts:

The document, signed by Shai S. Lustgarten, President and CEO of Omniq Corp., indicates that the press release marks a significant event for the company. While the specifics of the press release were not detailed in the filing, it highlights a move towards transparency and regulatory compliance.

The furnished press release, as per the filing, is considered an integral part of the Form 8-K submission to the SEC. Alongside the press release, an Interactive Data File in the form of an Inline XBRL document (Cover Page) has been included in the filing as Exhibit 104.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the press release for further details on the October 24, 2024 announcement by Omniq Corp. The information disclosed is vital for those tracking developments within the company and the industry.

As of the filing date, the company’s President and CEO, Shai S. Lustgarten, has endorsed the report by signing on behalf of Omniq Corp., ensuring compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This announcement indicates Omniq Corp.’s commitment to timely disclosures and adherence to regulatory requirements, fostering transparency and trust within the investment community.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read OMNIQ’s 8K filing here.

About OMNIQ

(Get Free Report)

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

Read More