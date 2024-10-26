Energi Market Cap Reaches $4.25 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $362,788.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00037400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,176,712 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

