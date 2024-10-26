SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.410-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.4 million-$636.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.3 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.41-$3.42 EPS.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $20.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 636,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,940. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPSC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.