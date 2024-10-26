Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.45. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 53,920 shares.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

