Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.68.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

