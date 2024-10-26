Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 36.63

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.63 ($0.48) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,762 ($61.83) on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($47.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,034 ($65.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,843.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,499.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.

ULVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.04) to GBX 4,000 ($51.93) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($61.52), for a total value of £138,876,797.26 ($180,312,642.51). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

