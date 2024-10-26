Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $250.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.51 and a 200-day moving average of $220.45. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $159.89 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

