CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CanSino Biologics stock remained flat at C$3.51 during trading on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

