Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $3.11 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $145.22. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 133.94%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

