Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $424.63 and last traded at $424.27, with a volume of 205467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $417.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

