Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 2,057,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,719. The stock has a market cap of $808.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

