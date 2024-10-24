iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDBGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 121073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

