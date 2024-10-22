WT Wealth Management Purchases 30,157 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 663,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 247,550 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 243,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 94,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

