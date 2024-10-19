Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 252,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 637% from the average session volume of 34,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

