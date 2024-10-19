First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.66 and last traded at $106.66, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3502 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

