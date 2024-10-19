First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.66 and last traded at $106.66, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.47.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3502 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
