MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.37. 292,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,837,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $19,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in MINISO Group by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

