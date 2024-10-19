Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Torah Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Torah Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $856,283.17 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.2376034 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $846,105.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

