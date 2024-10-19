GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.33. 308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

