iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,630,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $59.00 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

