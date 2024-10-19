M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $20,424,620.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.