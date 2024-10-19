Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 615.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.57. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 816 ($10.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,231.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,005 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,998.17). In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,005 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,998.17). Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 4,126 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,137.10 ($31,518.80). Insiders have purchased 17,205 shares of company stock worth $10,592,914 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

