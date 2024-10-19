ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $198.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

ICU Medical stock opened at $180.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,882,000 after buying an additional 145,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

