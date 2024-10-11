Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 392.9% in September

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,000 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the September 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shineco Price Performance
SISI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Shineco
