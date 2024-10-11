ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 472.0% in September

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 472.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 112.11% and a negative return on equity of 208.37%.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

