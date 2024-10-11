Bango (LON:BGO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.66 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37). Bango shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 2,069,259 shares trading hands.

Bango Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.27.

About Bango

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants. It also offers digital vending machine services for resellers and subscriptions providers to enable bundling of subscription services.

