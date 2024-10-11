Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Up 232.1% in September

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 232.1% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

QMOM traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 22,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.