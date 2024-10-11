Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 13,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $377.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.15. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 11.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

