Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 13,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $377.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.15. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.95.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
