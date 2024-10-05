Xiao Xing Sells 8,304 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,255,859.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Up 16.6 %

ACM Research stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 29.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACM Research by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.