Steven Pantelick Sells 12,831 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 12,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $183,611.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $322,060.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 1,147 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $17,055.89.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $60,840.00.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $737.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $25.36.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PubMatic by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PUBM
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.