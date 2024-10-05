Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Acquires 74,000 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robinson acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$43,978.20.

Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

