StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.83. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 191.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $381,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Arch Resources by 64.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Arch Resources by 59.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

