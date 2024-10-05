Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.0 %

APO opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

