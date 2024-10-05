SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sells $49,823.20 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $49,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,936,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,355,608.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $146,370.60.

SES AI Price Performance

SES stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

