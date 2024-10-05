Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Sells $61,590.40 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

