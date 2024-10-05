Robert J. Traube Sells 62,707 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 62,707 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $522,976.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,931.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Zuora by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

