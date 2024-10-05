Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $90.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Macquarie from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of ROKU opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

