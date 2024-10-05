Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.52, for a total transaction of $765,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,957,783.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ANET stock opened at $395.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $396.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.81.
View Our Latest Analysis on ANET
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
