Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

NYSE:ICE opened at $162.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a 200 day moving average of $144.36. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

