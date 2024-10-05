Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 72,786 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$547,350.72.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.28 and a 52 week high of C$8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

