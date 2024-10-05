Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Sells $858,329.90 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,114,503.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 5.9 %

JOBY opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

